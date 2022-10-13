Truist Financial Corp Sells 37,223 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 161,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,223 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DEA. TheStreet downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of DEA opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 0.58. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 321.22%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.