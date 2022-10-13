Truist Financial Corp Sells 3,821 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,821 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $766,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 49,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,084,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,787,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,954,596.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,911,000. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBKR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $68.68 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $82.83. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.09 and a 200 day moving average of $61.11.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading

