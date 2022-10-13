Truist Financial Corp Sells 384 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,593 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 3.8% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Paycom Software by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Paycom Software by 0.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 4.8% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $311.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 79.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $355.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.22. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.17 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Paycom Software to $339.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.67.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

