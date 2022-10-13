Truist Financial Corp Sells 519 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 885.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 181.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 target price on the stock. Cfra upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $709.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total value of $6,218,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,651,003.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total transaction of $23,489,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total value of $6,218,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,651,003.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,978 shares of company stock valued at $39,563,556. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TDG opened at $509.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $599.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $592.11. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $500.08 and a 52-week high of $686.06. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $18.50 per share. This represents a $74.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

