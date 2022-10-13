Truist Financial Corp Sells 6,816 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,816 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000.

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of PXE opened at $30.97 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $36.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.17.

About Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

