Truist Financial Corp Sells 6,860 Shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,860 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 95,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 20,728 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 118,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 62.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter.

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of XOUT stock opened at $31.44 on Thursday. GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $46.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.60.

