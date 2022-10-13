Truist Financial Corp Sells 958 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 386.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the first quarter worth $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 22.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the second quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $177.60 per share, with a total value of $88,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

WDFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of WD-40 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of WD-40 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $176.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.28. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $163.61 and a 1 year high of $255.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84 and a beta of -0.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.43%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

