Truist Financial Corp Takes Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTW. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,619,000. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,485,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,415,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,327,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $87,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,944,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $87,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,944,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 10,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.47, for a total transaction of $2,094,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,181,338.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,153 shares of company stock valued at $5,875,583. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $201.05 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $187.89 and a 12 month high of $249.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.93. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.01. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.64%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.