Truist Financial Corp Takes Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTW. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,619,000. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,485,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,415,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,327,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public
In related news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $87,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,944,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $87,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,944,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 10,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.47, for a total transaction of $2,094,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,181,338.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,153 shares of company stock valued at $5,875,583. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $201.05 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $187.89 and a 12 month high of $249.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.93. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.74.
Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.01. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.64%.
Willis Towers Watson Public Profile
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.
