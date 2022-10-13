Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock Position Raised by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,728 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,126 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,292 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 65,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,766 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Twitter to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Twitter from $40.00 to $54.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Twitter from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.28.

Twitter Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TWTR opened at $49.94 on Thursday. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $68.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.70 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.08.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twitter

In other Twitter news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $611,337.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,651.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Twitter news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $556,424.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,515,998.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $611,337.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,341 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,651.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,762. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

