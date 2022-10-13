United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $36.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.07.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $258.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UBSI shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

