United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in United States Oil Fund by 0.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 10.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at about $330,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 16,683.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at about $761,000.

United States Oil Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA USO opened at $70.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.84. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $92.20.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

