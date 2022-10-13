Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Valvoline by 42.3% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 39,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,489,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth about $377,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Valvoline by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Insider Activity at Valvoline

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $194,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valvoline Stock Down 0.9 %

VVV stock opened at $25.05 on Thursday. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 202.75%. The business had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on VVV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Valvoline Profile

(Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.