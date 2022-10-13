VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 66.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,029,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,246 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 61.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,430,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,031,000 after acquiring an additional 545,705 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $17,533,000. Exor Capital LLP boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,369,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,045,000 after buying an additional 277,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $11,237,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.09. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

