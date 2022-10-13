VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 69,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 50,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $29.70 on Thursday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $51.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.09.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

