Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVOO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 152.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 178.5% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the first quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the first quarter worth about $201,000.

NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $151.96 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a one year low of $148.11 and a one year high of $197.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.25.

