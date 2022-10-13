Venrock Healthcare Capital Par Buys 28,900 Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 28,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,570,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,849,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 10th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 80,314 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $954,933.46.
- On Monday, October 3rd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 268,736 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.27 per share, for a total transaction of $3,028,654.72.
- On Wednesday, September 28th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 76,600 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $759,872.00.
- On Monday, September 26th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 395,614 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $3,386,455.84.
- On Friday, July 29th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 18,900 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $174,069.00.
- On Monday, July 25th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 29,199 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $261,331.05.
- On Friday, July 22nd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 15,000 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $138,150.00.
- On Wednesday, July 20th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 25,000 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $238,500.00.
- On Monday, July 18th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 100,000 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $902,000.00.
- On Thursday, July 14th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 36,717 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $361,662.45.
Tricida Price Performance
Tricida stock opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $686.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.61. Tricida, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tricida
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Tricida by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Tricida by 290.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period.
About Tricida
Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.
