Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,061 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Violich Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brightworth increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.2% in the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 31,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.3% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 222,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,091,000 after buying an additional 59,293 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 41,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 31,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 54,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $103.61 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.15. The company has a market cap of $303.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

