Weaver Consulting Group Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,767.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,484 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,762 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4,966.7% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,155 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $734,000. Merlin Capital LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,945.0% during the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2,127.7% during the second quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 12,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 11,745 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.39.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $112.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.21, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.