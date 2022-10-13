Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Has $19.59 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 4.9% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 31,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,397,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $2,893,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $103.61 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $303.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.