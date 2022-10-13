Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 153,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,836 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.38 and a beta of 1.47. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.79.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $283.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.47 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -190.47%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

