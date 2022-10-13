Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,155,927,000 after acquiring an additional 462,751 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $266,928,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 98.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,886,000 after acquiring an additional 89,908 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 68.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,657,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 181.9% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 118,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,937,000 after acquiring an additional 76,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.33.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total value of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $261.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $248.17 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

