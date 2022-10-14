11,266 Shares in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,203,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,188,867,000 after buying an additional 338,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,557,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,029,877,000 after buying an additional 579,719 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,248,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,505,000 after buying an additional 543,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,256,000 after buying an additional 844,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $264,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $44.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average of $52.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.97. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.55 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 62.25% and a return on equity of 13.84%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.21%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

