12,787 Shares in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Globus Medical by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 499 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 737 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Globus Medical by 32,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 969 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of GMED stock opened at $60.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.10. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $81.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $263.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.48 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 15.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Globus Medical to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

About Globus Medical

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Further Reading

