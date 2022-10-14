142,300 Shares in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 142,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MQ. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Marqeta by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marqeta by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Marqeta by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 26,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Marqeta by 834.9% during the 1st quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC now owns 604,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 540,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Marqeta Price Performance

Marqeta stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.02. Marqeta, Inc. has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 2.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

MQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Marqeta from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marqeta to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marqeta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.66.

About Marqeta

(Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.