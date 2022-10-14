5,092 Shares in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,331,000 after acquiring an additional 27,738 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

Shares of WD opened at $86.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.63. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.70 and a 1 year high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $340.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.06 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 19.48%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 28.71%.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

(Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

