94,540 Shares in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 94,540 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth $356,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 28.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 2,052.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

Southwestern Energy Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $6.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 165.90% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 294.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

