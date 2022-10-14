ACT Advisors LLC. Reduces Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

ACT Advisors LLC. cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,486 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.7% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.38.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Up 3.8 %

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $234.24 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.13 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

