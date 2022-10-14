Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 193,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,460 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $33,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,611,000 after buying an additional 261,715 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,801,000 after buying an additional 114,789 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 14.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,652,000 after buying an additional 269,514 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 16.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,676,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,943,000 after buying an additional 232,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,642,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,954,000 after buying an additional 19,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, August 25th. MKM Partners began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.56.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

AAP opened at $171.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.46 and a 1-year high of $244.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.41.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.61%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.