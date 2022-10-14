Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Insider Sells $83,673.06 in Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 4,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $83,673.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Benjamin T. Dake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 7th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,520 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $168,425.20.

On Monday, September 12th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 7,520 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $130,321.60.

On Thursday, September 8th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,120 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $56,784.00.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 9,166 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $169,845.98.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 21,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $483,000.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 1,347 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $32,233.71.

On Monday, August 8th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 6,943 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $170,936.66.

Aerovate Therapeutics Trading Up 12.1 %

AVTE stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.42. The company has a market cap of $460.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.46. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $27.83.

Institutional Trading of Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the period. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,061,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 19th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Featured Stories

