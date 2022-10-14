Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Insider Sells $83,673.06 in Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTEGet Rating) insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 4,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $83,673.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Benjamin T. Dake also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, October 7th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,520 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $168,425.20.
  • On Monday, September 12th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 7,520 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $130,321.60.
  • On Thursday, September 8th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,120 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $56,784.00.
  • On Tuesday, September 6th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 9,166 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $169,845.98.
  • On Tuesday, August 16th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 21,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $483,000.00.
  • On Thursday, August 11th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 1,347 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $32,233.71.
  • On Monday, August 8th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 6,943 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $170,936.66.

Aerovate Therapeutics Trading Up 12.1 %

AVTE stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.42. The company has a market cap of $460.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.46. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $27.83.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aerovate Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the period. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,061,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 19th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

