Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,942,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,600 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Agora were worth $12,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Agora by 95.0% in the first quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,908,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,971,000 after purchasing an additional 929,824 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agora by 619.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 182,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 157,460 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Agora in the first quarter valued at about $6,091,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Agora by 107.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 418,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 216,900 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Agora by 267.4% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 97,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 70,877 shares during the period. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of API opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87. Agora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $29.01.

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $40.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.16 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 60.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.

