Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,638 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 2.6 %

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AKAM stock opened at $80.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.28 and a 1 year high of $123.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.