Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 910,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 152,422 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $31,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 42,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

AMLP opened at $38.84 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $42.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.20.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

