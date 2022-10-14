Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 237.5% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 38,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 26,745 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 12.0% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 2,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 48.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $7,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $212.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.32. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.87 and a 12-month high of $713.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Align Technology’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.33.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.