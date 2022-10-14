Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target Cut to $98.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Allegion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Allegion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.78.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $92.20 on Wednesday. Allegion has a 1-year low of $87.33 and a 1-year high of $137.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.68 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.91% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Allegion will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Allegion in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Allegion by 353.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 63,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners raised its holdings in Allegion by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 274,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,926,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 9.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

