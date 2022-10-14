Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,301,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,148 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,965,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,107,000 after purchasing an additional 993,290 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,201,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,049,000 after purchasing an additional 886,455 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after buying an additional 368,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT opened at $49.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

