Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 13,825 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 13,825 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $16,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 210,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,397,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on KWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Quaker Chemical from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Quaker Chemical Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE KWR opened at $138.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.03. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $129.06 and a 12 month high of $276.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $492.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.00 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.47%. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.70%.

Quaker Chemical Profile

(Get Rating)

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

Further Reading

