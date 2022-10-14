Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 82,382 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,382 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $16,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 100.5% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 149.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KHC. UBS Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.4 %

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,044,977 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $35.78 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.15%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.