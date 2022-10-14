Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Position in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,282,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,706 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in WalkMe were worth $12,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 11.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Get WalkMe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WKME. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of WalkMe from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of WalkMe from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

WalkMe Stock Performance

Shares of WKME opened at $8.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.28 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of -0.22. WalkMe Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $27.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.30.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $59.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.53 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 92.90% and a negative net margin of 45.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WalkMe Ltd. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

WalkMe Profile

(Get Rating)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WKME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.