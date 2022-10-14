Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 10,413 Shares of The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 585,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.08% of The Taiwan Fund worth $14,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Taiwan Fund by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in The Taiwan Fund by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 35,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Taiwan Fund during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in The Taiwan Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in The Taiwan Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Taiwan Fund alerts:

The Taiwan Fund Stock Performance

TWN opened at $20.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.07. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.79 and a 52 week high of $39.79.

About The Taiwan Fund

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Taiwan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Taiwan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.