Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 20,106 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,106 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $13,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $44,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $67,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARQT. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT opened at $18.22 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.75 and a quick ratio of 10.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.52.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $146,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $457,960 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

