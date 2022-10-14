Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 44,649 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 684,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,649 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $15,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 13.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 3.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 13.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LBTYK. StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $30.49. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.54.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 63.77%.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $166,236.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,147.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $613,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,463. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $166,236.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,147.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,935. 9.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

