Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68,176 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $13,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank grew its position in Emerson Electric by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 27,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $80.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.09 and a 200 day moving average of $85.44. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.