Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,756 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 526,221 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $13,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in HP by 44.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HP in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.79.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.30. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

