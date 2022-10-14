Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,301,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,705 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.17% of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund worth $12,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JEQ. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 40,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 25,378 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,160,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,998,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of JEQ stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.89.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Announces Dividend

About Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

