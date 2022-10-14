Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 371,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,522 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $15,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 616.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1,905.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 42,411 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 70.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,966,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,828 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth $274,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

Webster Financial Stock Up 5.0 %

NYSE:WBS opened at $47.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.47. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.21. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $65.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $607.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.36 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $947,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Webster Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.