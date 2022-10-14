Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 97,623 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $15,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 88.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 72.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 171.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth $203,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $71.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.86. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $115.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

