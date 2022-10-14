Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 119.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,799 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $16,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $373,125,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at $153,111,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,973,904,000 after buying an additional 384,143 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 2,510.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 324,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,266,000 after buying an additional 311,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 59.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 552,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,352,000 after buying an additional 206,210 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $269.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.72. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $287.93. The firm has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.17.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BIIB. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Biogen in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.31.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

