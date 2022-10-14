Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,565 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $16,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Essent Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Essent Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 23,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Essent Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group Price Performance

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average of $40.21. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $34.27 and a 12 month high of $50.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.58. Essent Group had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 85.02%. The company had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ESNT shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Essent Group from $72.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essent Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Essent Group from $51.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Essent Group to $54.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essent Group

In other Essent Group news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essent Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.