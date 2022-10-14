Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,344 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $13,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYB. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Vertical Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.35.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $80.00 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

