Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $12.58 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $12,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Crown by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Crown by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 38,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 15,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its position in Crown by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 133,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,759,000 after purchasing an additional 44,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Crown stock opened at $83.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.35 and a 200-day moving average of $99.76. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.48 and a 1 year high of $130.42.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 40.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.43%.

CCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Crown from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Crown from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.73.

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

